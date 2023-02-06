The Dallas Mavericks sent shockwaves throughout the NBA after their successful Kyrie Irving trade. It was the blockbuster deal that fans have been waiting for ahead of the NBA trade deadline, and it has prompted quite a reaction from Washington Wizards star Kristaps Porzingis as well.

Porzingis, who spent two and a half years with the Mavs before moving to the capital, had a one-word tweet as he reacted to the news of Kyrie’s move to Dallas:

wow 👀👀 — Kristaps Porzingis (@kporzee) February 5, 2023

Much like the rest of us, Porzingis was left in awe by this recent development. The Mavs were already identified as a frontrunner for the enigmatic point guard, but it was still a shock to hear that the deal actually went through. Kristaps himself clearly feels the same way as well.

Porzingis played a couple of seasons in Dallas so he knows what it’s like playing alongside Luka Doncic. He probably has more insight than what he’s given us in his tweet now that Luka’s going to be teaming up with another ball-dominant superstar in Kyrie Irving. Either way, KP has left his innermost thoughts to himself. Whether or not this is a good “wow” or a bad “wow” is anybody’s guess.

For his part, Kristaps Porzingis is having quite a season with the Wizards. He’s adjusted well to life in Washington and it is clear that he’s now moved on from his time with the Mavs. Nevertheless, he still could not help but react to his former team’s recent dealings.