The Dallas Mavericks are set to host the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday night. Mavs guard Dante Exum took some time for an exclusive interview with ClutchPoints before the game.
Exum has performed well while on the court in 2023-24. In fact, he's played a pivotal role at times. Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving have led the charge, but Dallas' depth has stepped up as well.
Exum, however, has appeared in only 39 games due to injury concerns. Fortunately, he's healthy at the moment with the playoffs drawing near.
Exum's basketball journey has involved adversity. He emerged as a role player early in his career. Exum ended up in the EuroLeague during the 2021-22 season, and played there for two years before landing a deal with Dallas before the 2023-24 campaign.
And now, Exum has become one of the Mavericks' primary X-factors. Exum revealed the secret to his resiliency and discussed a number of topics during our discussion.
Mavericks: Dante Exum exclusive interview
*This interview has been lightly edited for clarity
Joey Mistretta: How is your health? I know you came back from injury a little while ago, how are you feeling?
Dante Exum: I am feeling really good. Obviously I was out for a bit, came back, and went back down. I think the main thing was just getting right and making sure I'm at a good point which I am now.
Joey Mistretta: I don't know if you read fan comments, but everyone is so impressed with you. All the fans are just so excited to see you play. What does that mean to you?
Dante Exum: It means a lot. Honestly I think, just to be… I mean, everybody wants to be wanted. I think just from my path and how I've got here, everything. Going overseas and coming back, I think to be wanted by a fanbase… There's no better feeling.
Joey Mistretta: I love your story, just the way you fought back. What has really been the driving factor in that resiliency?
Dante Exum: I just love the game of basketball. I want to play it at the highest level. That's the main thing. I always set challenges for myself with whatever I'm doing, I think that's been the main reason why… no matter what it was, whether it was when I was going over to Europe I set that challenge for myself and then coming back obviously.
Joey Mistretta: What is one or two areas of your game that you feel you have improved the most this year?
Dante Exum: Definitely my shooting. Just the confidence, being able to knockdown an open shot. Take my time. Just trusting myself. I think that's the most important thing.
Dante Exum taking shots before today’s Warriors-Mavs game.#Mavericks #MFFL pic.twitter.com/v9ExCQ6LQY
— Joey Mistretta (@JoeyMistretta_) March 13, 2024
Joey Mistretta: One last question. Jason Kidd has talked a lot abut your team's resiliency. We talked about your resiliency. The team itself, you guys have fought through some hard times this year, what do you think goes into that?
Dante Exum: We have guys that have been around, a lot of young guys too. I think the NBA, it's a long season. There's going to be a lot of ups and downs. We've definitely had our ups where we've been winning, feeling good. We've had our downs where we haven't won the games that we should have. I think that only brings us closer together… Early in the season too we had a lot of injuries so, you know, guys got to play and be apart of wins and feeling good as a team.