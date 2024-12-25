The Dallas Mavericks have been dealing with injuries here and there during the season, and just when it looked like they were in the clear, Luka Doncic suffered a non-contact leg injury. During their Christmas game against the Minnesota Timberwolves, Doncic was driving to the paint, stopped, and then passed the ball out as he started limping.

The Mavericks had to play defense on the other end, and Doncic wasn't a part of the play, and after the play was over, they called a timeout. Doncic limped to the sidelines on his own, which should be a good sign that it's nothing too serious, but it's still something to monitor.

Doncic was later ruled out for the rest of the game.

“Luka Doncic (left calf strain) will not return to the game, the Mavs announce,” Joey Mistretta of ClutchPoints reported.

Luka Doncic suffers injury vs. Timberwolves

Luka Doncic came into the game already nursing a heel contusion but was probable to play. For this to be a separate injury doesn't sound great for Doncic and the Mavericks, as he's been dealing with a number of injuries throughout the season. He's had to miss some games as well, but the Mavericks have been able to weather the storm without him.

Many will now be wondering if this is another long-term injury for Doncic or if ruling him out for the rest of the game was the team being cautious of something else happening.

The Mavericks should still be able to win games without Doncic, as Kyrie Irving has stepped in to be that leader on the floor as well. Health will be a key part of how successful this team is throughout the season, and hopefully, they won't suffer many more injuries and can continue to play good basketball all year.