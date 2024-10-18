DALLAS — The Dallas Mavericks are playing the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday night. Sure, Mavs head coach Jason Kidd and the coaching staff are still evaluating players' performances. However, Kidd admitted that the primary goal is to get out of the game healthy. The injuries have piled up during the preseason, although Kidd said a number of injured players are “trending in the right direction.

“Everybody is trending in the right direction,” Kidd said before the Mavs' final preseason game. “Everybody is doing everything they're supposed to be doing.”

It is worth noting that Dante Exum is expected to miss three months with a wrist injury. However, Luka Doncic, Maxi Kleber and Kessler Edwards may all be able to return soon. According to Kidd, they are all trending in a promising direction.

Doncic has been battling a calf contusion throughout training camp and the preseason. Kleber and Edwards are both dealing with ankle sprains. Their statuses will all be worth closely monitoring over the next week leading into the regular season.

All eyes will be on Doncic, of course, as he is arguably the best player in the NBA. There does not seem to be too much concern about his injury, but the fact that he did not play in the preseason is notable. The Mavs kept the possibility of Doncic playing against the Bucks open until Thursday, and Luka did recently go through a full practice so it is clear that he is close to returning barring any setbacks.

When do the Mavericks begin the regular season?

The Mavericks are set to begin the regular season next Thursday against the San Antonio Spurs. The Mavs will host the Spurs to begin the new campaign. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:30 PM EST.

It goes without saying, but the Mavericks are hoping to be mostly healthy for the beginning of the 2024-25 season.