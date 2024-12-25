Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks are set to host the Minnesota Timberwolves on Christmas Day. Doncic, though, is dealing with a left heel contusion. So is Doncic playing on Christmas Day?

Luka is listed on the NBA injury report. Doncic returned from injury on Monday and played well in the Mavs' 132-108 victory against the Portland Trail Blazers. Still, he is battling the aforementioned injury, although it seems to be improving.

Here is everything we know about Luka Doncic's injury status for Christmas Day vs. the Timberwolves.

Luka Doncic's Christmas Day injury status vs. Timberwolves

Doncic is currently listed as probable on the NBA injury report due to the heel injury. Jaden Hardy is questionable as he continues to deal with a right ankle sprain. Meanwhile, Dante Exum remains out amid his wrist surgery recovery.

As mentioned, Doncic played well in his return from injury on Monday. He led Dallas with 27 points, while also adding seven rebounds, seven assists and one steal. It was a quality return, and the Mavs are hoping that he can find a way to stay on the floor moving forward.

Wednesday's matchup represents a rematch of the 2024 Western Conference Finals. The series was expected to be extremely competitive, but Dallas ultimately clinched an NBA Finals appearance in only five games against Minnesota.

The Mavericks and Timberwolves are trending in different directions this season. Minnesota is just 14-14 overall, as inconsistency has been an issue for them. The Mavs, despite dealing with injury trouble, are 19-10 and in fourth place in the Western Conference. The Timberwolves are in 10th place in the West as of this story's writing.

When it comes to the question of if Luka Doncic is playing on Christmas Day against the Timberwolves, however, the answer is probably.