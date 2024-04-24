Luka Doncic is known for his offense. Piling up points every game, the Dallas Mavericks superstar is, hands down, one of the best scorers in the league today. Interestingly enough, it looks like he's making an effort to increase his impact on the other side of the ball as well. During the Mavericks' 96-93 Game 2 win over the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday, Doncic held the Clippers to five points on 2-of-17 shooting as the primary on-ball defender, per ESPN's Tim MacMahon.
Per @ESPNStatsInfo, the Clippers were 2-of-17 from the floor when Luka Doncic was the primary defender tonight. pic.twitter.com/JQSOUjtYvD
— Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) April 24, 2024
Not allowing players such as Kawhi Leonard, Norman Powell and Russell Westbrook to score takes quite the effort, so it's even more impressive how Doncic still managed to put up 32 points on the offensive end.
Luka Doncic and the Mavericks steal Game 2
Tuesday's game sang a different tune than that of Sunday's. Back in Game 1, the Mavericks were on the losing end of a blowout. This time around, it was Dallas who took control for the most part. While their lead would go no higher than 10 points, the Texas-based squad held off LA throughout the first three quarters.
The Clippers did manage to rally and gain a slim lead at one point during the fourth, but it would be to no avail. Up 73-67 with 9:32 remaining, LA suffered a barrage of points at the hands of Doncic, Kyrie Irving and PJ Washington as Dallas took a 90-81 lead with a minute and a half remaining.
Consecutive baskets from James Harden and Ivica Zubac sparked another late Clippers rally, but time was not on their side. Free throws eventually sealed the deal for the Mavericks.
In addition to his aforementioned 32 points, Doncic added nine assists and six rebounds to conclude his night. Irving followed with 23 points and six rebounds while Washington contributed 18 points and six boards for the Mavericks.
While Dallas was just 66.7% from the free throw line, as compared to the Clippers' 80.8%, the Mavericks managed to shoot 14-of-33 (42.4%) from three-point territory while LA hit just 8-of-30 (26.7%).
Defensively, the Mavericks played with a sense of urgency, recording a total of seven blocks from six different players (combined). Doncic's defensive stops also highlight how the team held multiple opponents to low field-goal percentages. Among the Clippers, Norman Powell, Russell Westbrook and Terance Mann shot below 30% from the floor.
This playoff series has history
As for Luka Magic himself, this Clippers series is one with a bit of history. During the 2020 and 2021 seasons, Doncic and the Mavericks were eliminated from the playoffs by LA. Those matchups were heated — scuffles and trash talk were prevalent, especially during the bubble year. While the majority of the Clippers roster is now comprised of new faces, Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, Ivica Zubac and Terance Mann already suited up for Los Angeles in 2020.
It can also be noted that those two seasons were the only times Luka Doncic faced the Clips in the postseason. With a much-bolstered Mavericks team at his back, can he finally overcome his longtime rivals on the third try? It won't be long before everyone finds out.