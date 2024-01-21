Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic is sporting a new hairstyle. Doncic showed off his new look on social media.

Looks like Luka Doncic is rocking a new hairstyle 👀💈 (via @luka7doncic / IG) pic.twitter.com/kttZrCkK3s — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) January 21, 2024

Doncic must really like the styling, as he posed with his head down to show off his braided head of hair for the cameras. It wasn't revealed whether Doncic did the braiding himself or if he got help.

Regardless of what he does with his hair, Doncic is continuing to show his flair on the court. The Slovenian point and shooting guard is averaging close to a triple-double this season. He's pouring in 34 points a game, while grabbing 8 rebounds and dishing 9 assists per contest. In Doncic's last game, he finished with a triple-double for the Mavericks in a 127-110 loss to the L.A. Lakers.

Doncic is also having an outstanding year off the court. He and his fiancée revealed in December that the two now have a beautiful baby daughter. It's possible that she was the one who helped braid his hair.

The Mavericks are 24-18 on the season and fighting for playoff position in the Western Conference. The Mavericks are currently sixth in the West, and would have a spot in the playoffs if the season ended on Sunday. The team next plays the Boston Celtics on Monday night, after a scheduled game with the Golden State Warriors was postponed.

It will be fun to see if Doncic chooses to play with the braided hairstyle and if it causes him to play even better. It's hard to imagine anyone playing better than producing a triple-double nearly every night. The Mavericks-Celtics game tips off at 8:30 Eastern Monday.