The Lakers may be the next victim of Luka Doncic and the Mavs' onslaught as he follows great girl dads like Stephen Curry and Kobe Bryant.

Luka Doncic is used to joining lists of greatness. But, the Dallas Mavericks superstar has been acting differently recently. His onslaught on the rest of the NBA can be quite scary but it has been seen from other legends like Stephen Curry and Kobe Bryant. The Mavs star is following the great tradition of these astounding players. Especially after the fact that they all became girl dads and wreaked havoc on the league. The Los Angeles Lakers should be wary as they are facing a different beast.

Luka Doncic has been putting up Most Valuable Player numbers ever since his daughter was born. He is averaging 35.8 points while also dropping 11.3 dimes to his teammates. His usual antics are even up with the Mavs as he made every single person cheering against him in the Memphis Grizzlies game eat their words when they headed for the exit. A 9.8 rebounding average rounded out his near triple-double five-game outing, per ClutchPoints.

There is still a lot of heart he can give after being a girl dad like Kobe Bryant and Stephen Curry. The Mavs star's run reached peaks of 40 points as he dropped buckets from all three levels of scoring. A massive height of 15 rebounds and 18 assists in one game also outlines how lethal of a threat he has become in all facets of the game.

Fans can talk about people getting a boost in off-season videos, wearing hoodies, or any other version. But, it seems like the Mavs are getting their own springboard in production the legendary way. Doncic sure knows how to welcome his daughter into this world and he lit the league up in the process.

Will this be enough to get them a win over the Lakers?