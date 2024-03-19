The Dallas Mavericks have now won five out of their last six and are coming off a close hard-fought victory over the reigning champions Denver Nuggets and they will continue their winning ways when they head out on the road to take on in-state rivals the San Antonio Spurs in this Tuesday night showdown. This game will continue our NBA odds series as we hand out a Mavericks-Spurs prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.
Dallas (39-29) have gotten back into the thick of things in the Western Conference playoff race as they are now tied with the Sacramento Kings and Phoenix Suns who are sitting in 6th and 8th place respectively while the Mavericks are 7th in the conference. In their most recent victory against the Denver Nuggets, they were able to limit the production from Nikola Jokic who only had 16 points, 11 rebounds, and four assists in their 105-107 loss. Meanwhile, Luka Doncic went off as he usually does with his 37 points to go along with nine rebounds, and three assists. Their defensive play along with Doncic being at his best will be key for the Mavericks to continue their winning ways getting past the San Antonio Spurs in this Tuesday matchup and make that playoff push.
San Antonio (15-53) is sitting dead last in the Western Conference but has shown some spark at times this season just like they did in their last matchup against the Brooklyn Nets. Victor Wembanyama had himself a game putting up 33 points to go along with 15 rebounds and seven assists doing the majority of the heavy lifting in their 122-115 victory. Now, the Spurs get to play host to their in-state rivals the Dallas Mavericks as Wembanyama and this youthful Spurs look to halt the resurgent Dallas Mavericks in this Tuesday home showdown.
Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
NBA Odds: Mavericks-Spurs Odds
Dallas Mavericks: -8 (-110)
Moneyline: -330
San Antonio Spurs +8 (-110)
Moneyline: +265
Over: 233 (-112)
Under: 233 (-108)
How to Watch Mavericks vs. Spurs
Time: 8:00 ET/5:00 PT
TV: Bally Sports Southwest, NBA League Pass
Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)
Why The Mavericks Could Cover The Spread/Win
The Dallas Mavericks head to San Antonio on Tuesday night with a chance to solidify their recent dominance over their in-state rivals, the Spurs. Dallas has the edge in this Texas showdown.
Luka's Dominance: Luka Doncic continues to be one of the most unstoppable forces in the league. His ability to break down defenses, score at all three levels, and orchestrate the offense makes him a nightmare matchup for the Spurs. Expect him to have a significant impact on the game. Meanwhile, Kyrie Irving's scoring prowess provides a dynamic one-two punch alongside Doncic. The Spurs' young guards will have their hands full trying to contain this backcourt duo. Kyrie's unpredictability and scoring bursts could put the game out of reach early for San Antonio.
The Mavericks have shown improved defensive focus under coach Jason Kidd as we saw them stifle the Denver Nuggets at home just a game ago. They'll look to disrupt the Spurs' flow, and their aggressive defense could lead to transition opportunities for Dallas' high-powered offense. With the Mavericks offense humming with Doncic and Irving at the helm and their much-improved defense could put them over the top in this Tuesday night matchup.
Why The Spurs Could Cover The Spread/Win
The San Antonio Spurs might be the underdogs on Tuesday night when they host the surging Dallas Mavericks, but that doesn't mean they can't pull off an upset and shock the NBA world.
Victor Wembanyama, the highly-touted French phenom, is a game-changer. His length, shot-blocking ability, and offensive versatility can disrupt the Mavericks' rhythm. While he's young, Wembanyama has shown flashes of brilliance that could swing the momentum in San Antonio's favor.
The Spurs have historically been tough to beat in San Antonio. With a young, energetic team and a passionate fanbase behind them, they could feed off the home crowd's energy and put pressure on the Mavericks. Also, The Spurs have nothing to lose. Embracing their underdog status can be liberating. They can play with a loose, aggressive style that might catch the Mavericks off guard.
Never underestimate the strategic genius of Gregg Popovich. He's a master at finding ways to exploit opponents' weaknesses and maximize his team's strengths. He could have a few tricks up his sleeve that rattle the Mavericks as they attempt to score the upset and cover the spread.
Final Mavericks-Spurs Prediction & Pick
While anything can happen in a rivalry game, the Mavericks have the talent, experience, and momentum to come away with a road victory. Also, the Mavericks have been superb against the spread on the road with a 21-11 record and have covered the spread in seven out of their 10 games giving them a ton of confidence as they start their road trip in San Antonio on Tuesday night.
Final Mavericks-Spurs Prediction & Pick: Dallas Mavericks -8 (-110), Over 233 (-112)