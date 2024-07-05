Is brotherly love in the air on Victory Avenue? Markieff Morris fully intends to return to the Dallas Mavericks in NBA free agency, but he wants some company. The veteran forward, who has spent the last year and a half with the Mavs, is making it known that he thinks his twin brother would be a great addition to the team.

“Marcus Morris would be perfect!” Markieff posted on X in response to a list of available free agents the Mavericks should pursue to round out their roster. It has been a while since the former Kansas Jayhawks stars shared an NBA locker room, as they have each gone on to be valuable supporting cast members for various teams after spending three years together on the Phoenix Suns (2012-15).

A professional reunion in Dallas is feasible. The organization could covet the depth and experience the Morris twins bring. Neither should command a sizable workload or cost much money. The good vibes that would potentially emanate from the squad's sidelines may be worth it for the reigning Western Conference champions.

The 34-year-olds each saw their respective NBA seasons come to an end courtesy of the Boston Celtics and could be motivated to band together on the Mavericks in pursuit of a championship (Markieff Morris won a title in 2020 with the Los Angeles Lakers). The duo has found itself in tense situations before, but they would surely relish the chance to be teammates at least one more time.

The front office is not operating on sentimentality, though. It will need to be convinced that Marcus Morris fits their plan for the 2024-25 campaign. His brother seems to be doing his best on that front.

Can the Morris brothers enjoy an epic moment with Mavericks?

After seeing Giannis and Thanasis Antetokounmpo celebrate an NBA championship together in 2021, the Morris brothers could be motivated to do the same. The Mavs can present them with the opportunity to obtain this special feat by inking them each to a contract this summer.

They are reportedly interested in re-signing Markieff, but they may have other ideas on how to fill out their remaining roster slots. Marcus has a compelling case to make, though. He served meaningful roles on the Boston Celtics, New York Knicks and Los Angeles Clippers over the last five years and averaged 6.4 points in 16.7 minutes for the Philadelphia 76ers and Cleveland Cavaliers in 2023-24.

He would presumably earn more minutes than his brother, who played in just 26 games for Dallas this past season. Beyond what they can add in the box score, though, these twins possess a level of grit that could appeal to head coach Jason Kidd. Marcus Morris even dropped 25 points for the Cavs in the series-clinching defeat to the Celtics in the Eastern Conference Semifinals, showcasing the amount of tenacity that still lies within the veteran.

These brothers have been connected since the beginning of their professional careers, with Markieff Morris directly preceding Marcus in the 2011 NBA Draft. Standing side by side with their family as confetti rains down on them would be a wonderful full-circle moment for the Philly natives.

In order for this dream to come true, the Mavericks must first come a-calling.