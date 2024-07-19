LOS ANGELES — The 2024 ESPYS in Los Angeles, CA was a terrific event. The red carpet provided celebrities and athletes to flash some style while talking to reporters. A number of people in the NBA world took some time to discuss the Dallas Mavericks' Klay Thompson acquisition with ClutchPoints on the red carpet.

Thompson had previously spent his entire career with the Golden State Warriors before heading to Dallas via a sign-and-trade this offseason. He is excited to begin this new chapter in his career. Many analysts and players have shared their thoughts on Thompson joining the Mavs. So what did the talent at the ESPYS have to say about the move?

Mavericks' Klay Thompson addition receives positive support at ESPYS

“I'm happy for Klay,” CJ McCollum said. “As long as Klay is happy I think that's what really matters. He said he needed a change-of-scenery, he's got it. I'm hoping that he has a good season. I hope that they win every game except for against us.”

Others echoed McCollum's comments, highlighting the positives of the Mavericks and Klay Thompson joining forces.

“I’m a huge Klay fan,” Jay Williams said. “Obviously I'm a Kyrie (Irving) fan and obviously I'm a Luka (Doncic) fan. I think with Jason Kidd at the helm, that offense is different. The timing of this for the Mavs is perfect because now Klay has something to prove. I think Klay has always had something to prove coming off multiple injuries. But I think that got suppressed into what the Golden State Warriors are trying to accomplish.

“Now I think Klay gets a chance to set himself apart, so I'm excited for that. And Kyrie, a Jersey kid. That's me, that's my guy. I love seeing that combo with them together, they're complimentary towards each other.”

“I think that’s a great fit,” Monica McNutt said. “It’s an opportunity for him to get back to the Klay Thompson of old. I'm excited to see what that looks like. I think he even has a chance to get back to his old defensive self despite the injuries because that team was really good defensively after the All-Star break.”

Thompson's outlook with Dallas

The fit makes a lot of sense for both sides. Thompson was ready for a fresh start and the Mavericks needed a reliable three-point shooting threat.

Dallas fell just short of a championship this past season. Perhaps the team will take the next step after adding the former Warriors' four-time champion.