PJ Washington and Daniel Gafford may already see action on Saturday

There are over two months of regular season games left, and Dallas Mavericks fans are eager to see how the team will fare. Prior to the trade deadline, the Mavericks were able to acquire Charlotte Hornets forward PJ Washington and Washington Wizards center Daniel Gafford, bolstering their frontline. Now, both big men could possibly make their Dallas debuts on Saturday.

Looking at the team's latest injury report, neither Washington nor Gafford's names were listed down, per Dallas Morning News' Brad Townsend.

Neither Gafford nor Washington declared out, seemingly a good sign they’ll be available tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/yfaR9kexQm — Brad Townsend (@townbrad) February 9, 2024

The Mavericks' new additions may finally solve their rebounding problems

Dallas' move to strengthen their frontcourt stems from the team's overall lack of rebounding. Right now, the Mavericks only haul down 41.5 rebounds per game, 25th in the league. Additionally, in terms of defensive boards, Dallas only manages 31.6 a contest, placing the team at 26th overall.

It doesn't help that the Mavericks' interior defense needs fixing as well. On a per-game basis, the team allows 53.3 points in the paint (22nd overall) while managing only 4.3 blocks (26th). These numbers have hurt the Mavericks, and could arguably be major reasons why Dallas is in eighth place in the Western Conference.

Regardless, with PJ Washington and Daniel Gafford now in the lineup, many expect the Mavericks to start showing more signs of toughness in the paint. Washington may only stand at 6'7, but his 230-pound frame and 7-foot-3 long wingspan allow him to compete down the block. Gafford, on the other hand, towers at 6-foot-10, and is averaging 8.0 rebounds this season.

With increased frontcourt strength to compliment the team's versatile group of guards and wings, the Mavericks now look like a more formidable contender on paper. And against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Saturday, fans may be able to get an initial glimpse of what their new additions have to offer.