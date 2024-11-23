The Dallas Mavericks secured a crucial 123-120 victory over the Denver Nuggets in Friday night's NBA Cup matchup, improving their season record to 9-7 and moving to 2-1 in West Group C standings. The win keeps the Mavericks firmly in contention for a spot in the tournament's quarterfinals, showcasing their determination to compete for the rebranded in-season trophy.

Previously known simply as the in-season tournament, the NBA Cup introduced a refreshed identity this season, with group stages leading into knockout rounds in Las Vegas. For the Mavericks, the added stakes have fueled their competitive drive, particularly in high-profile matchups like Friday’s game against the Nuggets.

Forward PJ Washington was a standout performer, recording 22 points, 13 rebounds, three steals, and an assist. His contributions on both offense and defense played a pivotal role in Dallas' ability to edge out Denver in a tightly contested game on the road.

PJ Washington highlights Mavericks NBA Cup motivation after win vs. Nuggets

Speaking after the game, Washington emphasized the significance of the tournament and the motivation it brings to the team.

“We’re trying to go to Vegas,” Washington said, referring to the site of the NBA Cup’s knockout rounds. He added, “It’s huge. At the end of the day, it gives us something to play for early in the season. I think guys are excited about it; we know every game matters, so we’re taking it to each team, each and every night. We’re just absolutely excited that we got a win tonight.”

Dallas’ victory keeps them alive in the group-stage standings, though their path to the quarterfinals remains uncertain. The Golden State Warriors became the first team to secure a quarterfinal spot with a 3-0 record, leaving the Mavericks to battle for one of the remaining positions. Their final opportunity will come on December 3, when they host the Memphis Grizzlies at home.

For now, the Mavericks shift focus to their three-game road trip, which continues on Sunday evening against the Miami Heat (6-7). The team aims to capitalize on the momentum from Friday’s victory as they navigate this challenging stretch of games. With the stakes high in both the regular season and the NBA Cup, Dallas’ performance in the coming weeks will determine whether they can take the next step toward achieving their goal: a trip to Las Vegas.