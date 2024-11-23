The Golden State Warriors engaged in an intense NBA Cup matchup against the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday. The Warriors got tested but were able to close things out with a 112-108 win. Of course, Stephen Curry provided much-needed offense, but his interaction with star Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase further caught fans' attention.

At the games' conclusion, Curry and Chase embraced and shared a few words, as seen on ESPN's X (formerly Twitter) page:

Expand Tweet

The Warriors star looks like he has a strong supporter in Ja'Marr Chase. Chase is having a stellar 2024 NFL season in his fourth year with the Bengals. Through 11 games, he has accumulated 1,056 yards and 12 touchdowns on 73 receptions, all of which ranked him first in the NFL, per ESPN. His success has not translated into the team success Cincinnati hoped for.

The Bengals possess a 4-7 record, which places them third in the AFC North standings. Cincinnati still has a chance to end the season on a positive note with their remaining matchups.

As for the Warriors, they improved their record to 12-3 with their win over the Pelicans. Golden State ranks first in the Western Conference standings and first in the NBA Cup West Group C.

Stephen Curry ended Friday's matchup with 19 points, seven assists, and seven rebounds in 33 minutes. Andrew Wiggins stepped up big-time alongside Curry. The former All-Star poured in 30 points, dished four assists, and grabbed three rebounds.

The Warriors are looking like one of the most dominant teams in the league and are on a quest for another championship. In late November, Curry explained why going for his fifth title with the Dubs is “the only thing that matters.”

“Honestly, it’s the only thing I'm really playing for at this point,” Curry stated in regards to going after a fifth championship ring on the NBC Sports Bay Area’s Dubs Talk. “It's the only thing that matters in the sense of accomplishment.”

If Curry and his teammates keep up their strong play, there is no doubt they can bring another championship to the Bay Area.