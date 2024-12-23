DALLAS — Dallas Mavericks guard Spencer Dinwiddie is getting in the holiday spirit by giving back to the community. On Sunday, Dinwiddie and Raising Cane's partnered together to donate 100 bikes to members of a Boys & Girls Club in Dallas. Dinwiddie, who re-joined the Mavs this season after being traded during the 2022-23 campaign, spoke with ClutchPoints about his desire to give back to the community.

Expand Tweet

“Everybody doesn’t have the advantages that we have, that I have,” Dinwiddie told ClutchPoints. “I was once in those types of positions… Played at YMCAs and Boys and Girls Clubs and stuff like that. It’s fun to be able to be here and spread a little holiday cheer.”

Dinwiddie is in the middle of a respectable season in his return to Dallas. Mavs star guards Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic have dealt with injury trouble at times in the 2024-25 campaign, but Dinwiddie has stepped up and helped the Mavericks remain competitive.

So why bikes specifically? Well, for Dinwiddie, the bikes symbolize something greater and more meaningful.

“It's funny, my Dad actually skied and rode bikes,” Dinwiddie said. “Obviously these are a little bit more leisure bikes than the competitive ones that he did, but I just thought it was a good little call back to my Dad.”

Nick Titus of Raising Cane's was excited for Dinwiddie to partner with the company in order to spread holiday cheer. Raising Cane's consistently looks for ways to make an impact in communities around the country, and they enjoy doing it with the help of the Mavericks.

“It's always great to work with the Dallas Mavericks,” Titus said. “To have Spencer here to bring some attention to this really cool event that we've been doing for a few years now, we're just honored to be here and be apart of it and to be able to make a difference in the community. It's great to have him here with us.”

Sunday's event was impressive to say the least, as Raising Cane's filled an entire gym with 100 bikes. Families were able to receive bikes and Raising Cane's memorabilia while taking pictures with Spencer Dinwiddie as well.