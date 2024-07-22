Spencer Dinwiddie is reportedly returning to the Dallas Mavericks. Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reports that Dinwiddie and the Mavs are in agreement on a one-year contract. Dinwiddie last played in Dallas during the 2021-22 and 2022-23 seasons.

The veteran guard will provide necessary depth for the Mavs. Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving are obviously the Mavericks' lead guards, but aside from them Dallas endured uncertainty in the backcourt. Dante Exum enjoyed some impressive moments but he was also quite inconsistent at times.

Dinwiddie isn't a star but he is a reliable veteran who can run either guard position. Additionally, he is a capable three-point shooter, something Dallas lacked at times in the NBA Finals. The acquisition of Klay Thompson will certainly help in that regard but you can never have enough three-point threats on a roster.

Dinwiddie is just a 33.3 percent three-point shooter for his career. However, he shot 38.9 percent across 28 games after joining the Los Angeles Lakers during the 2023-24 campaign.

Spencer Dinwiddie was linked to Mavericks during 2023-24 season

Dinwiddie could have realistically ended up returning to Dallas in 2023-24. He ended up joining the Lakers instead. Dinwiddie also made eye-opening comment after selecting the Lakers over the Mavs.

“I'll give y'all something funny that I told my people… The two situations kind of felt like this, let’s say you’re a kid and you get your a** whupped by the bully,” Dinwiddie told reporters in February after signing with the Lakers, via Dave McMenamin of ESPN. “Dallas would have been like your mama, like, it’s okay, baby. Don't worry about it.

“Lakers are like your Dad. ‘Nah, you better go out there and fight ‘til you win.' You feel me? I just felt like that was what I needed at the time.”

The Lakers were ultimately eliminated early in the playoffs, while the Mavs reached the NBA Finals. Now Dinwiddie is headed back to Dallas.

His comments were attention-catching but he clearly still believes in the team. Otherwise he would not have decided to sign with the Mavs. Of course, reaching the NBA Finals likely caught his attention.

Perhaps Dinwiddie can help the Mavericks take the next step and win a championship during the 2024-25 campaign.