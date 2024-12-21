While multiple Western Conference teams search for answers, the Dallas Mavericks (17-10) are positioned nicely through the first two months of this season. They sit in fourth place but are only four and a half games behind the Oklahoma City Thunder for the top spot. A healthy Mavs squad figures to be a force in the playoffs once again. That is not a luxury they currently have, though, evidenced by the latest Luka Doncic injury update.

The five-time All-NBA First-Team selection will be sidelined for Saturday's home matchup versus the Los Angeles Clippers, according to ClutchPoints reporter Joey Mistretta. It will mark the second straight game he misses with a heel contusion. The Mavericks lacked the manpower to overcome tenacious LA on Thursday, but they are receiving a big boost for this upcoming Clippers battle. Kyrie Irving is not on the injury report, indicating that he will return after a one-game absence (shoulder soreness).

This mixed bag of injury news might be enough for Dallas to avoid consecutive losses for the first time in more than a month. The team possesses solid depth behind its top guys in the form of PJ Washington, Klay Thompson, Naji Marshall and Dereck Lively II, among others. Eventually, though, there will come a point when Doncic and Irving are asked to lift the Mavericks to the top.

Mavericks are staying on right track after Finals appearance

Since they reached the NBA Finals in June, it was easy to assume the Mavs would be right back in the mix for the 2024-25 campaign. Sustained success is easier said than done, though, especially for this franchise.

Dallas lost a good amount of trust with fans after missing the playoffs in 2022-23. They more than redeemed themselves last season, but there are still people who need to see them consistently flourish in order to be convinced of their excellence. A 17-10 start is evidence that Dallas is building a fruitful culture. Health is of the utmost importance, however.

Injuries hinder all franchises at one time or another, but the Mavericks' star backcourt frequently finds itself on the injury report. Doncic is constantly dealing with nagging ailments and Irving has not played more than 65 games in a season in five years. Dallas' respectable standing will allow head coach Jason Kidd to manage their workload for now.

Luka Doncic will cheer on Kyrie Irving and the rest of his teammates from the bench on Saturday, but he hopes to rejoin them as soon as possible.