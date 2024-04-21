The Dallas Mavericks and Los Angeles Clippers will go head-to-head on Sunday to begin their first round playoff series. It projects to be a competitive affair, as Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving will look to lead Dallas to an important Game 1 victory. The only player who was listed on the Mavs injury report for Sunday's game was Tim Hardaway Jr., who is dealing with an illness.
Hardaway, who may receive some Sixth Man of the Year consideration, has endured an up-and-down season for the most part in 2023-24. He is inconsistent at times, but is one of the best three-point shooters on the team when he is on his game. Hardaway could make a difference in the playoffs given his ability to heat up from beyond the arc.
So is Tim Hardaway Jr. playing today vs. the Clippers in Game 1 of the playoffs?
Tim Hardaway Jr.'s injury status for Mavericks-Clippers Game 1
Hardaway is currently listed as questionable due to an illness, per the NBA Injury Report.
The Mavericks veteran did not practice on Friday because of the aforementioned illness. Mavs head coach Jason Kidd said Hardaway would join the team in Los Angeles ahead of Game 1.
During the 2023-24 season, Hardaway averaged 14.4 points per game on 40.2 percent field goal and 35.3 percent three-point shooting. He also recorded 3.2 rebounds per outing.
Hardaway averaged 7.6 three-point attempts per game as well. Again, he did not always find the bottom of the net on a consistent basis but the Mavericks trust his ability to shoot the three-ball. With players such as Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving who often drive and kick if the defense collapses, having a catch-and-shoot threat like Hardaway on the floor is of the utmost importance.
As for the Clippers, Kawhi Leonard is also listed as questionable as of this story's writing. Leonard, the only Clippers player on the NBA Injury Report, is dealing with a knee injury. It goes without saying, but his final injury status will play a pivotal role in determining the outcome of Sunday's affair.
The Clippers feature more than enough talent to still challenge the Mavericks despite Leonard's injury. Dallas will not overlook this talented Los Angeles team regardless of the circumstances.
The good news is that the Mavericks stars are ready to lead the team in the postseason. Irving and Doncic have consistently taken care of business in clutch moments, something that will likely continue against the Clippers. This projects to be a competitive series between two all-around impressive Western Conference teams.
When it comes to the question of if Tim Hardaway Jr. is playing today vs. the Clippers in Game 1 of the Mavericks' playoffs series, the answer is maybe.