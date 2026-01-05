The Philadelphia Eagles rested some of their starters in Week 18 so they could get prepared for the playoffs, and that meant other players were going to get an opportunity to make plays. Jalen Hurts was one of the starters who rested, and Tanner McKee filled in for him against the Washington Commanders.

McKee played a good game and gave the Eagles a chance to win, but in the fourth quarter, he threw a crucial touchdown that ultimately sealed their fate. After the game, McKee broke down what happened on the interception.

“It was me trying to force it,” McKee said. “Felt like I tried to get too much back in one play. I saw the coverage, I knew what it was, I knew it was going to be a tight throw. I tried to fit a really tight ball in. Just dumb, trying to force it. Obviously, that's one of the big things I can learn from.”

Tanner McKee says on the INT that he knew the coverage and threw it anyway. Said he knew it was a tight window throw. pic.twitter.com/fcMPFolExL — Eliot Shorr-Parks (@EliotShorrParks) January 5, 2026 Expand Tweet

With the loss, the Eagles were not able to move up to the No. 2 seed and will be facing the San Francisco 49ers in the Wild Card Round. Some gave head coach Nick Sirianna backlash for resting his starters instead of trying to go for a better seed in the playoffs, but he said he has no regrets.

“Again, you go through your process, you make what you think is the best decision for the football team, and that's what we did,” Sirianni said, via 97.5 The Fanatic on X, formerly Twitter. “One thing I could guarantee was giving them rest. I couldn't guarantee anything else. Us being healthy and going into the playoffs healthy is a big deal for us and that's served us well in the past.”

With the way the Eagles had been playing in the second half of the season, it probably would have been good for the starters to keep getting reps with each other.