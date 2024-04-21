The Dallas Mavericks are set to begin their 2024 postseason journey on Sunday against the Los Angeles Clippers. The series is important for all parties involved, but it may end up meaning a little extra for Luka Doncic, the 25-year-old phenom who has emerged as arguably the best player in the league.
Doncic has been in the middle of the MVP debate throughout the 2023-24 campaign. Between the Mavericks' up-and-down start to the year and hot finish to the season, there were no shortage of arguments for and against the Mavs star's MVP case among pundits and fans.
Even Doncic's head coach Jason Kidd claimed that Luka is better than Mavericks legend Dirk Nowitzki. Luka is also already drawing comparisons to other Hall of Famers.
Through all of the noise, though, Luka Doncic has remained focused on winning.
Doncic was recently asked what postseason success means for the legacies of superstars in NBA history. His answer perfectly summarizes his mindset.
“I mean, you win a championship, that's it,” Doncic said. “It's very important, right? It's the most important part.”
Luka is all about the team
Doncic places the emphasis on his team. Whenever he has been asked about the MVP, Luka tends to steer the conversation in a different direction.
Jason Kidd previously addressed Luka Doncic's team-first mindset.
“Yeah, I mean when you talk about the character of Luka, his ability to talk about his teammates,” Kidd said. “It's about his team, about his teammates. Understanding that… Just the season that he's had this year is like no other. I think to be able to win Player of the Month twice, it takes not just him but his teammates. I think he recognizes how important his teammates are to him, to be able to win those individual awards.”
Doncic is willing to let others do the talking for him. In the end, Luka knows that it takes an entire team to win.
With that being said, he understands that he is a great player. Doncic is not going to approach any game with a passive mentality. Luka is still going to make big plays in clutch moments. Whether it is a crucial basket or an important pass, Doncic is ready to make things happen at all times.
Luka Doncic already building memorable legacy
Doncic turned just 25 years old this year. It is incredible what he has accomplished at such a young age.
Will he win his first MVP? The odds still seem to be in Nikola Jokic's favor, but Luka unquestionably has a strong case after leading the league with 33.9 points per outing to go along with 9.2 rebounds and 9.8 assists per game.
We have seen players throughout NBA history who are terrific in the regular season but struggle when the lights get bright. Doncic is not one of those players, as he excels in both the regular season and playoffs.
Through 28 postseason contests, he has averaged an impressive 32.5 points, 9.3 rebounds, and 7.9 assists per game, via StatMuse. Doncic enjoys playing basketball, especially in the big moments.
“Playoffs are fun,” Doncic said Tuesday in reference to his advice to the Mavericks' younger players ahead of the postseason. “For me, very fun, very intense. Playing for 48 minutes every game. But just enjoy it. You never know if you are going to come back or not. Enjoy every moment of the game.”
Winning a championship this season would cement Doncic's legacy as a Mavericks legend. Again, though, he is only 25 years old. There is still time.
But this Mavericks team displayed signs of championship-caliber potential during the second half of the regular season. For now, Luka Doncic and Dallas will focus on their matchup against the Clippers in the first round of the NBA Playoffs.