Following two months of extreme adversity, Cam Ward quietly enjoyed a decent second half to his rookie campaign. He flashed enough promise to give fans some faith heading into the offseason. When the young Tennessee Titans quarterback suffered a shoulder injury in the team's regular season finale against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, the optimism quickly turned into concern. Luckily, he avoided the worst-case scenario.

Ward has an AC joint sprain and will not require surgery, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Although he would have liked to go out swinging, the No. 1 overall draft pick should be elated. Both the QB and franchise have enough to work on in the next several months without having to worry about a long recovery period.

Ward should now have the opportunity to spend much of next summer focusing on his growth, a welcome sign for a Titans squad that must take steps forward in 2026. The former Heisman Trophy finalist and All-American is already facing unfavorable circumstances in Nashville. He will have a new head coach and possibly several new teammates on offense, but with the right leadership, Ward can potentially develop into a successful signal-caller.

The 23-year-old has adapted throughout his football career, going from a zero-star recruit who attended FCS-based Incarnate Word to a star player in Miami. He knows what it is like to drown in obscurity and soar into prominence. Cam Ward must prove he has the mental fortitude to withstand the Titans' instability, as he tries to sharpen his decision-making skills ahead of his second NFL campaign.

Ward completed 59.8 percent of his passes for 3,169 yards and 15 touchdowns, while also throwing seven interceptions and rushing for 159 yards in 17 games. He will rehab his shoulder and stay hungry.