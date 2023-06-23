The Dallas Mavericks dug themselves a massive hole in how they constructed their roster, tried to climb out and somehow dug an even bigger one. Then, as desperation set in, owner Mark Cuban and company decided to dive fully into this crater and engage in tank mode at the end of the season. It will take more than a few notable achievements at the NBA Draft to excuse the Mavs for such a catastrophic season.

You have to start somewhere, though, and with Luka Doncic this franchise can quickly re-establish itself as a force in the packed Western Conference. That mission, which should not even be necessary after Dallas reached the conference finals in 2022, began Thursday night at the Barclays Center. The front office came in with a clear to-do list that it had to immediately start checking off at the draft. It left Brooklyn with some pressing needs addressed, at least in theory.

The ever-lingering concern of the Mavericks being too Doncic-dependent eventually caught up to them in 2023. A paper-machete defense and lack of offensive reinforcements exposed the team to their unstable core. A potentially ill-fated Kyrie Irving experiment turned the American Airlines Center into an never-ending, nausea-inducing carnival experience rife with poor maintenance and excessive hype.

Fans may be finally exiting the house of defective mirrors, though, with organizational self-denial and improper construction being swapped out for a feasible plan. Dallas made sensible moves that will allow the product to match the spectacle once more. Let's continue to sing the Mavs' praises, as we assign our NBA Draft grades.

Dereck Lively II (Duke) No. 12 pick, via Thunder

The Mavericks created some fireworks Thursday night, completing two draft-night trades. The first saw them move down from No. 10 to No. 12. They traded the rights of Kentucky guard Cason Wallace and veteran center Davis Bertans to the Oklahoma City Thunder in exchange for Duke big man Dereck Lively II. Clearing Bertans is a good way to inch towards a more defensive identity. Selecting Lively emphatically drives that message home.

While Wallace has the potential to be one of the most well-rounded players in this class, the 19-year-old member of the ACC All-Defensive Team will make the paint a much more inaccessible area than it was last season. He settled into his role with the Blue Devils and recorded 2.4 blocks per game. Lively can be an elite rim protector right way and over time flash the offensive tools that made him a top high school prospect.

Dallas instantly gets better with this trade and pick. Some fans will say general manager Nico Harrison reached a bit, but specialized players are so important these days that draft value no longer carries the same significance it did in the past. Lively has a high floor and solid ceiling. His 5.2 points per game are misleading when considering that fellow 7-footer Kyle Flipowksi handled the floor-spacing duties for Duke.

With the Mavs, Dereck Lively will be able to better showcase his complete skill set, as Landon Thomas of The Wings Bulletin illustrates here. And as he develops, they will benefit from his paint-clogging presence.

Grade: A-

Dereck Lively II is exactly what the Dallas Mavericks needed… a young Tyson Chandler type talent. Tyson will be around to guide him along the way and help him become the player he can be. pic.twitter.com/2AHxqNkwVv — Landon Thomas (@sixfivelando) June 23, 2023

Olivier-Maxence Prosper (Marquette) No. 24, via Kings

The Mavericks cannot have enough defense. They helped the Sacramento Kings accomplish their goal of clearing cap space by taking on the contract of center Richaun Holmes, who played just over eight minutes a night last season. The Kings sweetened the deal with the No. 24 pick, Olivier-Maxence Prosper.

At 6-foot-8, the Marquette wing is brimming with defensive and offensive potential. If all goes according to plan, he will fill the sorely-missed Dorian Finney-Smith role for this team. Though, his shooting will have to come a long way first. Prosper's sub-34 percent conversion rate from 3-point range in college suggests as much. But in the meantime, he should still be able to use his quick first step and underrated handle to charge his way to the basket.

This is the ideal landing spot for the 20-year-old. His shooting limitations and shockingly low assist rate will be masked with Doncic exercising much control over the offense. He needs to stay alert at the perimeter on defensive and take advantage of the space he is given on offense. Olivier-Maxence Prosper can quickly carve out a viable role on the floor for a team who desperately needs to bolster their supporting cast behind Luka Doncic.

Grade: B

It bares repeating that the Mavs still have work to do earn back the trust they shattered in 2022-23. The foundation is intact, however, and it is being properly reinforced. Gradually, this franchise is returning to its competent self. Dallas must now build off this triumphant NBA Draft heading into free agency.