Dallas Mavericks VP Michael Finley really likes their 2023 NBA Draft lottery pick Dereck Lively II, so much so he even has a comparison for the Duke standout that Luka Doncic and Mavs fans will love.

The Mavs traded down to no. 12 in the draft to dump Davis Bertans' contract, sending the no. 10 pick to the Oklahoma City Thunder in the process. Despite that, they were still able to land their primary draft target in Lively, who addresses their lack of depth at the frontcourt.

Speaking about the selection following the pick, Finley had high praises for the 19-year-old and shared that he's seeing flashes of Tyson Chandler in him.

“I hate to put this comparison on him, but he kind of reminds me of a young Tyson Chandler,” Michael Finley said of Lively, per Tim MacMahon of ESPN.

That is definitely a massive praise from Michael Finley, especially since Chandler is really important and iconic to the franchise. Chandler was the Mavs' starting center and defensive anchor during their 2011 championship run, and it's safe to say the team wouldn't have won the title without him.

While it surely brings some pressure to Dereck Lively II, it also speaks volumes of his potential and how impactful he can be for Dallas if used and developed properly.

Lively averaged 5.4 rebounds and 2.4 blocks per game in 27 games with Duke during his one-and-done season in 2022-23. That defensive acumen is exactly what the Mavs need as they look to strengthen the talent around Luka Doncic and, hopefully, Kyrie Irving.

Hopefully, the Mavs can provide Lively with the right environment and opportunity to grow.