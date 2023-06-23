One of the nation's top recruits this past year, Dereck Lively II now finds himself as a lottery pick heading to the NBA after being selected 12th overall by the Dallas Mavericks in the 2023 NBA Draft. Many people pegged Lively to the Mavs at No. 10, but they wound up trading back two spots with the Oklahoma City Thunder to snag the Duke product at No. 12.

Not many teams around the league are looking for centers right now, but Lively is certainly an exception. Given his length, defensive instincts and rising potential on the offensive end of the floor, the former Duke Blue Devil has a chance to truly be a stretch big man who can fill many needs for Dallas right away.

Standing 7'1″ with a 7'7″ wingspan, Lively moves well for a center and is not your traditional, back-to-the-basket big man in the low post. He's a modern-day basketball player who looks to outexecute his opponents by rolling and cutting to the rim, using his length to his advantage.

There is a lot to like about Lively's long-term potential, which is why the Mavs are lucky to have him as their center of the future. Here is everything you need to know about the newest player in Dallas.

Dereck Lively II's Pre-College Basketball Career

As a senior at Westtown School in Pennsylvania, Dereck Lively II averaged 14.0 points, 14.0 rebounds and 4.5 blocks per game during his senior year. He ended up leading his school to the Pennsylvania Independent Schools Athletic Association state championship in 2022 and was named a 2022 McDonald's All-American. The best big man recruit in the country, Lively was also ranked as the No. 1 overall recruit according to ESPN's 2022 recruiting rankings. After receiving offers from the top programs in the country like Kentucky, Kansas, North Carolina and UCLA, Lively ultimately decided to play at Duke.

Dereck Lively II's College Basketball Career

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Playing in 34 games for Duke this past year, Dereck Lively II finished his freshman season averaging 5.2 points, 5.4 rebounds and 2.4 blocks while shooting 65.8 percent from the field. A guard-focused team, Duke did not really utilize Lively much on the offensive end of the floor and he came off the bench in seven of the games he played in. Scoring at least 10 points in just five different games, Lively made his impact defensively with the Blue Devils, recording multiple blocks in 24 different games. His most blocks in a game came against North Carolina in February, as he blocked a total of eight shots, the most blocks by any Duke player versus their rival.

Despite his overall production decreasing from what he did in high school, Lively still produced for Duke when he was on the floor. Proving to be an avid rebounder on both ends, as well as an elite-level rim protector defensively, Lively continued to have the spotlight shined on him from NBA personnel, making him the highest valued draft prospect on his team. In addition to earning ACC All-Freshman honors, the Duke big man was also named to the ACC All-Defensive Team. While he may not instantly be a source of scoring in the NBA, Lively has a chance to make a real difference with the Mavs over time. One thing that is certain is that he will be a factor defensively right away, regardless if he starts or comes off the bench.

Dereck Lively II's NBA Draft Fit With Mavs

What really makes Dereck Lively II stand out is the fact that he can fit multiple roles as a 7'1″ center. Not only is he a reliable shot blocker, but Lively has proven throughout the pre-draft process that he can step out on the perimeter and knock down shots. Do not let his numbers from Duke fool you, because he is more than capable of being a double-double threat on a nightly basis in the NBA.

With the Mavs, Lively will be utilized in pick-and-roll sets with his impact early on in his career being prioritized on the defensive end of the floor. Dallas has Luka Doncic in place to run the pick-and-roll and is hoping to re-sign Kyrie Irving, so those are some high-level pick-and-roll partners. The Mavs badly needed some help in their frontcourt, and now they have a young stud to grow with their stars who has plenty of room to grow at 19 years old.

Plus, Dallas got off Davis Bertans' contract to create some more flexibility, making this a best-case scenario.