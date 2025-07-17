“Dame time” is returning to the Portland Trail Blazers. Damian Lillard is heading back to the place where he became a perennial NBA All-Star. Signing a blockbuster $42 million deal Thursday to return to the Trail Blazers.

But here's what's immediately noticeable about his contract. The now former Milwaukee Bucks guard Lillard comes with a no-trade clause. Meaning Portland can't consider dealing him away after relocking him in.

Why is it that Lillard can have such a clause attached to him? ESPN NBA insider Bobby Marks broke it down.

“Damian Lillard is allowed to have a no trade clause in his contract despite not playing with the Trail Blazers the past two years. Criteria: Eight years in the NBA, four years of accrued service with that particular team. Lillard earned this with Portland prior to being traded,” Marks said.

Long story short, no other franchises can offer deals to nab Lillard if they want to make a trade with the Blazers.

What Damian Lillard walks into in Blazers return

Lillard remains one of the franchise's most beloved players ever. And Portland was home to NBA legends Bill Walton, Clyde Drexler and Brandon Roy.

Lillard averaged 25.2 points per game and delivered some epic postseason moments. Including hitting two final buzzer-beating threes.

This time he's a 35-year-old veteran in a younger locker room. Lillard also is fresh off an Achilles ailment that wiped away his postseason run with the Bucks. ESPN insider Shams Charania revealed Lillard's approach for the upcoming season.

“Lillard will use the 2025-26 season to rehabilitate a torn Achilles tendon, but a return to the franchise and Portland where his family and kids reside were of the ultimate importance. He also had multiple mid-level exception and minimum offers from NBA contenders,” Charania wrote on X.

This time Yang Hansen leads the rookie movement in Portland. The roster will also feature young star Shaedon Sharpe, who delivered 18.5 points per game.

Lillard, though, teams with a familiar face in Jrue Holiday. The guard moved in the stunning Anfernee Simons trade back on June 23. Holiday and Lillard played briefly in Milwaukee. Now will lead the Blazers here.