The Dallas Mavericks got in trouble last week for their… curious end-of-season decision. With a legitimate shot at a Play-In berth on the like, the Mavs decided to sit Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving, among other players. The goal was seemingly clear: intentionally lose and skip the Play-In altogether for a higher draft pick. Almost immediately after, Dallas was investigated by the league. As a result, the Mavs were slapped with a $750,000 fine for their troubles.
The following was released by the NBA. pic.twitter.com/t92m7uPKR1
— NBA Communications (@NBAPR) April 14, 2023