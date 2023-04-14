Gerard has been a writer for ClutchPoints for around a year now, with his focus primarily on the NBA, NFL, and Gaming. When he's not writing for CP, Gerard can often be seen playing VALORANT or playing pick-up basketball. He's also working on his BS Mathematics degree.

The Dallas Mavericks got in trouble last week for their… curious end-of-season decision. With a legitimate shot at a Play-In berth on the like, the Mavs decided to sit Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving, among other players. The goal was seemingly clear: intentionally lose and skip the Play-In altogether for a higher draft pick. Almost immediately after, Dallas was investigated by the league. As a result, the Mavs were slapped with a $750,000 fine for their troubles.

