We’re about to see just how farther Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks can go this coming season. Now that their 2022-23 regular season schedule has been released, let’s look at some of their key games. This includes an exciting opening night to a star-studded Christmas Day through to all the nationally broadcast games.

The Mavs made it to the conference championship game in 2022, but Jalen Brunson left in free agency. Having lost their second-leading scorer, how can the Mavs make up for it?

Meanwhile, Tim Hardaway Jr. will return from his season-ending foot surgery, and they acquired Christian Wood through a major trade. Those were in addition to signing JaVale McGee. They should have enough of offense, though the coaching staff wants to strengthen the squad even more before the trade deadline for this season.

Given that context, here are some important games for the Mavs in 2022-23.

World Famous Director, Theophilus Pinson, takes puppy calendars very seriously. The 22-23 schedule is here 🗓️ Get your paws on it! @chime | https://t.co/T7mIMIvn8W pic.twitter.com/3Stqj738Nr — Dallas Mavericks (@dallasmavs) August 17, 2022

Must-Watch Games on the Mavs’ Schedule

at Suns, Oct. 19

The Dallas Mavericks will open their new campaign at Footprint Center, the site of their most famous playoff victory in the 2022 playoffs against the Phoenix Suns. That alone is enough to make this can’t-miss basketball.

Recall that via a 123-90 final score, Luka Doncic and the Mavs totally destroyed the Suns in Game 7 of the Western Conference Semifinals. Doncic scored 27 points in the first half of that game alone, matching the total points scored by the Suns as a whole. In 30 minutes of play, he scored 35 points on 12-19 FG shooting.

The impending showdown between Doncic and Spencer Dinwiddie vs Devin Booker and Chris Paul, as well as JaVale McGee facing his previous club, should be quite exciting. Following that playoff series, the Mavs may suddenly have the mental advantage over the Suns, especially after previous years when the Suns appeared to have the Mavs’ number.

vs. Warriors, Nov. 9

In the first round of the 2022 playoffs, the Mavs defeated the Utah Jazz before surprising the top-seeded Phoenix Suns. The eventual champion Golden State Warriors, however, halted their remarkable run. Before capturing their fourth title in eight years, the Dubs demolished the Mavs in five games.

When the Warriors arrive in Dallas for the first time on November 29, the Mavs will be seeking a little measure of vengeance. Expect Luka Doncic to remain focused as he fights to prove that he is the NBA’s top point guard against the toughest opposition.

The first time the Golden State Warriors visit the Mavs stands out as a must-see game, yet each matchup between these two teams will have a little additional spice.

This season, the Western Conference’s route will once again pass via San Francisco. Keep in mind that the Warriors have won it six times in the previous eight years despite the fact that their conference has become deeper and more skilled than ever. The Mavs know that if they are to have another potential title in Dallas, they’ll have to slay their Golden State demons.

vs. Bucks, Dec. 9

When Giannis Antetokounmpo and Luka Doncic square off, there is always excitement. The Mavericks superstar missed the only meeting in Dallas last year, but he helped his club win 118-112 in Milwaukee with 32 points, 15 assists, and eight rebounds.

Doncic has faced the Bucks six times in his career, averaging 26.8 points, 11.3 assists, and 9.2 rebounds. Experts again have picked the Bucks as one of the league’s top teams this season. The Mavs will need the best from him.

Dallas supporters should make every effort to secure tickets for this game. Giannis, who is magnificent to watch, will be vying for the title of NBA MVP. By winning his third, Giannis will further establish himself as an all-time great. Doncic, of course, wants to win his first MVP award as well.

Who has the advantage in this contest? Could this be a foreshadowing of the NBA Finals? Nobody should rule out Doncic and the Mavs.

vs Lakers, Dec. 25

During the 2019-20 season, the Mavs took on the Los Angeles Lakers in their first Christmas game in eight years at the Staples Center. The Utah Jazz then hosted Dallas for a second straight Christmas game in 2021, this time on the road.

This coming December 25 at American Airlines Center, Doncic and the Mavs will again take on LeBron James and the Lakers. The Mavs will play their first home holiday match since hoisting their 2011 championship banner.

Recall that last March 1, Doncic destroyed the Lakers in Los Angeles while pursuing James down the line to secure a dramatic 109-104 victory. One of the most memorable Mavs season moments occurred during that game. That’s when Doncic leaped for a put-back slam over Dwight Howard.

Their yuletide meeting will surely be one of the most eagerly awaited games of the regular season. That’s regardless of how good both teams will be in 2022-23.

vs Knicks, Dec. 27

Just two days after Christmas, Jalen Brunson makes his way back to Dallas to face Luka Doncic for the first time.

REPORT: Jalen Brunson will make his return to Dallas to face the Mavericks on December 27th. (via @TheSteinLine) pic.twitter.com/kLTFYerxND — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) August 16, 2022

For the Mavs, losing Brunson and receiving nothing in exchange was a crushing blow. Of course, their front office is entirely to blame. That’s after declining to give him a four-year deal for $55.6 million last summer. Brunson then committed to play for the Knicks for almost double that much. He had a breakthrough season last year. Still, even a year ago, Brunson earning approximately $14 million a year would have been a bargain.

Right now, the Mavs are still looking for a ball handler and playmaker of Brunson’s caliber to play alongside Doncic. The 25-year-old guard will undoubtedly be missed in Dallas during this season. The chance to play alongside his family in New York City was simply too appealing to pass up. The Knicks hope that Brunson develops into a standout player in New York because of the way he gets compensated.

Can the Knicks maintain their lead now that JB has joined the team after number 77 left the Mavs? As a result of the Mavericks’ inability to defeat New York in Dallas since 2017, Doncic is likely to be focused as he attempts to outplay his former backcourt partner.