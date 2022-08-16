Luka Doncic, Mavs set for epic Jalen Brunson gift after Christmas

Aside from opening night and Christmas Day, if there is one game Dallas Mavericks fans will be looking forward to in the 2022-23 season, it’s the return of Jalen Brunson to the Big D.

Fortunately, with the schedule set to be released soon, details about key dates are starting to get out early. One of the leaks included Brunson’s visit to Dallas for the first time since joining the New York Knicks this offseason, with NBA insider Marc Stein reporting that it’s slated on December 27.

Jalen Brunson will make his return to Dallas as a member of the Knicks on December 27, per @TheSteinLine. pic.twitter.com/lky2GjAi1s — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) August 16, 2022

Now that is certainly a date to mark on the calendar of all Mavs fans.

While Jalen Brunson gave his heart out for Dallas and simply chose what’s the best for himself, the controversial nature of his exit–with some throwing tampering allegations at the Knicks–will surely make things quite intense when he returns.

Of course there will be many who will show him love in his return. Perhaps there will even be a video tribute for him from the Mavs. However, it’s safe to assume some fans will jeer at him as they rally Luka Doncic and the team to a win at home.

It’s only one game, but hey who doesn’t want to show their exes that they are doing better in the instance that they meet? Surely, Mavs fans would want Dallas to show Brunson that playing alongside Doncic would have been the better choice for him if he wants to win at the highest level.