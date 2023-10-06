One of the newest additions to the Dallas Mavericks, Grant Williams, made his preseason debut with the team on Thursday. The Mavs traveled to Abu Dhabi to face the Minnesota Timberwolves in an exhibition. Williams will start alongside Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving to provide some much-needed physicality. In his three months in Dallas, Williams has already learned a lot about the character and culture of his new team.

The former Boston Celtics forward thinks the variety of personalities on the Mavs will go a long way in the postseason. “I always say it’s a very, very long year, so to bring smiles and light energy allows not only just yourself to get through it, but everyone else around you,” Williams said, per Dwain Price of the Mavs. “The benefit of this team is I feel like we have a lot of characters that like to have a good time, but also we understand the priorities that we have set before us.”

“The best part about this organization is everyone’s authentically themselves,” he continued. “It's a very kind of calm and relaxing, chill organization while also being disciplined and understanding that the priority is winning, but also you can have a good time while doing it. Everyone here really supports one another and that’s something that’s really, really been really key in my eyes is that you come in and basically it feels like a family.”

Williams put up six points, two rebounds, and a block in 17 minutes in his preseason debut. The Mavs lost 99-111 despite mounting a valiant comeback late.