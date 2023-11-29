Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic and Texas Rangers postseason hero Adolis Garcia linked up Tuesday to swap jerseys before the Mavs game

The Dallas Mavericks are off to a solid start this season and are looking for a little championship inspiration. Texas Rangers star Adolis Garcia was in attendance for Dallas' game against the Houston Rockets, and he made sure to link up with Mavs star Luka Doncic so they could swap jerseys:

Garcia, despite missing some of the World Series due to an oblique injury, will live in Texas sports lore forever for the postseason run he had in 2023. With a lot of Mavs fans likely also Rangers fans, it was a cool moment to see the two stars have a moment together.

Doncic leads the Mavs in points, assists, and rebounds. He is scoring 30.5 points per game, which is one of the best marks in the NBA. Let's see if some of that Adolis Garcia luck helps him tonight against Houston.

Of course, the big news with the Mavs on Tuesday was not Garcia's visit, but that Mark Cuban is selling his majority ownership stake in the team to American-Israeli physician Miriam Adelson, the widow of casino magnate Sheldon Adelson. The majority valuation is set at $3.5 billion.

There is a twist, though. Cuban will surprisingly still maintain control of Mavs basketball operations. While some fans might not be happy about this change in ownership, this could be the perfect deal for the businessman.

On Monday, the soon to be ex-Mavs owner announced he is leaving the sh0w Shark Tank after 16 seasons. Both of the changes have many on social media speculating that Cuban is gearing up for a presidential run.