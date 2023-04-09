The Dallas Mavericks have essentially bowed out of the 2023 NBA Playoff race, so it’s time to look ahead towards the offseason and how the team must improve moving forward.

The biggest question for the Mavs moving forward is whether or not they’ll re-sign All-Star guard Kyrie Irving, who played well individually but who acquisition exacerbated an already questionable defense.

However, while re-signing Irving seems to be the focus for Mavs, there’s ultimately multiple reasons that they should explore their other options in free agency.

Why Mavs must not re-sign Kyrie Irving in 2023 NBA Free Agency

One of the biggest drawbacks of acquiring star talent is that due to the combination of their annual salary and trade value, teams that land a player of that caliber are often handicapped when it comes to making other moves.

They have to get creative when adding players via trade. They’re more prone to persuading a free agent about their championship aspirations, as they try to sign players in free agency. They make sure to do all of their homework, even the extra credit, when they scout talent when they add players through the draft.

In re-signing Irving, the Mavericks would have to clear all of these hurdles and more.

Why?

Because in the case of Irving, another wrinkle is the media coverage that’s sure to surround him if he stays. Even prior to him tweeting out the infamous Amazon link to a film that targeted the Jewish ethnoreligious group, Irving’s mere presence seemed to spark intense emotions as some tried to vilify him, and others still tried to paint him as superficially intellectual.

His intellectual curiosity gets painted in tones of condescension and aloofness. His repeated desire to focus on basketball in media scrums characterized as abrasive.

It creates an environment that many aren’t suited for and that even more simply don’t want to be a part of.

Speaking purely in an objective sense, that means there are at least two reasons not to re-sign Irving: the difficulty in building a roster around him and Luka Doncic; and a potentially toxic or negative environment that Irving may have no control over, though tied to him.

Their other backcourt options

The Mavs will have $25.5 million in projected cap space this offseason if they renounce all of their cap holds. This includes that of Kyrie, starting center Dwight Powell, and sixth man Christian Wood.

Right off the bat, the immediate inclination would be to find a replacement for Kyrie, who himself was supposed to replace 2023 Most Improved Player candidate Jalen Brunson.

However, considering that Irving is more or less an average perimeter defender, it’s clear that just replacing a player of his or Brunson’s caliber offensively won’t be enough.

That said, if the Mavs prioritize their point-of-attack defense at point guard, their options are slim.

Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet offers the best combination of offense and defense. Unfortunately, he made $21.3 million last season, and may be looking for a contract that the Mavs can’t offer.

The next best defender on the list could be Chicago Bulls guard Patrick Beverley, but he lacks both size and volume scoring ability. A similar case can be made for San Antonio Spurs guard Tre Jones, who will be a restricted free agent this offseason.

Utah Jazz guard Talen Horton-Tucker and Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves both have size and two-way potential but are relatively unproven.

All of which could bring the Mavs to Cleveland Cavaliers wing Caris LeVert, who has often shined in a volume role when given the opportunity.

A 6-foot-6 playmaker that has also routinely accepted smaller roles for the betterment of the team. It only helps that he may require even less than the $17.5 million he’s making this season.

Still, a trade-off of Irving (or Brunson) for LeVert doesn’t look great on paper.

Though LeVert averaged 18.5 points per game from the 2019-20 to 2021-22 season, he’s averaging just 12.1 points per game this season.

How they should really replace Kyrie Irving

The player that they really need to after is veteran forward Jerami Grant, who’s averaged 20.7 points per game on 44.5 percent shooting from the field and 37.2 percent from 3-point range this season.

Although his injury history is almost as concerning as LeVert’s, there are multiple reasons to prefer him as an option.

The first is defensive versatility because he can guard not only elite forwards but small guards as well. Secondly, as a sizable percentage of his field goals are assisted, he won’t stunt the development of Jaden Hardy or Josh Green, two growing playmakers. Instead, both young guards can grow as facilitators as they find ways to get the ball to Grant.

Lastly, with his size and athleticism at 6-foot-8, starting him at power forward helps Dallas be balanced on offense and defense.

Here’s a potential depth chart for the Mavs if they sign Grant:

Luka Doncic /

Tim Hardaway Jr. / Jaden Hardy

Reggie Bullock / Josh Green

Jerami Grant / Davis Bertans

Maxi Kleber / JaVale McGee

What about their lottery pick?

As of Apr. 9, the Mavs are projected to have the 10th overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft.

However, despite the idea that lottery picks can develop into star talents, there’s a need for patience. Subsequently, placing too high of expectations on the rookie could be the wrong idea.

Nonetheless, in looking at their potential depth chart, there are several spots in the second unit where a lottery pick can make an impact:

– A point guard that could help generate easy buckets for the second unit and give Luka a much-needed breather would be beneficial.

– A backup power forward who can be relied upon defensively, something that Bertans cannot, would be useful.

– A backup center that can excel on the boards and an interior would be quite the find.

All things considered though, they should focus on the frontcourt.

If he should slip down that far, UCK Knights forward Taylor Hendricks could be a terrific option for Dallas. So too could be Iowa Hawkeyes forward Kris Murray.