Well, the Dallas Mavericks have completely flubbed this season.

After a solid start to the year, the team inexplicably collapsed towards the end of 2022-23. They went from potential dark horse contenders to lottery selectors in a span of a few weeks. Now, their long-term championship window could be rapidly closing.

Ahead of the offseason, it seems like the Mavs are not interested in bringing back Christian Wood, per Marc Stein.

“Prime among current Mavericks who face uncertain futures are… fan favorite Christian Wood (my up-to-minute sense is that the free agent-to-be will not be asked back after a Wood contract extension was raised as a possibility before the Irving trade)”

Wood was signed by the Mavs in the offseason as an offensive replacement for Kristaps Porzingis. He had all the makings of an excellent big man partner for Luka Doncic: Wood can stretch the floor, roll to the rim and rebound decently. Yes, he has his issues defensively, but the Mavs seemingly solved this problem by signing JaVale McGee to pair with Wood up front.

However, Wood’s career never took off with the Mavs. Jason Kidd was reluctant to play him significant minutes despite Dallas’ offensive woes. It was a confusing time for Mavs fans, who saw their team fall victim to the same weaknesses that helped oust Dallas from the playoffs the prevous year year.

Now, the Mavs are dealing with a lost season and a potentially unhappy Doncic. Can the team keep their generational star happy in Dallas? Or will continued incompetence force Doncic’s hand?