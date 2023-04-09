With Dallas Mavericks point guard Kyrie Irving set to become a free agent this offseason, “the early (stress: very early) rumbles have led to projections of a three- or four-year [contract]” for Irving should he re-sign, per NBA insider Marc Stein.

Stein adds that Irving is eligible to sign a contract extension with the Mavs through the end of June, “but all indications are that he will proceed to free agency in search of a more lucrative deal than Dallas can offer now.”

If Irving were to sign an extension prior to the start of free agency, the maximum offer that the Mavs could make is a two-year, $83.8 million deal. Jul. 6 will mark the official start of the free agency period in 2023, although teams are able to negotiate with free agents beginning on Jun. 30.

Should Kyrie wait until July, the Mavs can offer him a five-year contract worth $272 million or a four-year contract valued at $210 million.

Other teams will only be able to sign Irving to a maximum contract worth approximately $202 million over four years.

Despite the chaotic ending of the Mavericks season and the coverage that surrounds Irving, its notable that his current teammates — such as Tim Hardaway Jr. and Jaden Hardy — have had glowing reviews for the All-Star.

Furthermore, with a local media more interested in the basketball genius of Irving than the drama that often surrounds him, the conversation in Dallas about Irving appears to positive in a general sense.

Averaging 27.0 points, 6.0 assists, 5.0 rebounds, and 1.3 steals per game in the 20 contests he played with the Mavs, their underwhelming performance since acquiring him is seen by most as a personnel issue. However, signing Irving to a max contract extension could make building around he and Luka Doncic a complex undertaking.

So lies Dallas’ conundrum.