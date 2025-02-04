NBA analyst and former player Austin Rivers went on a four-minute rant about the Dallas Mavericks trading superstar Luka Doncic for Los Angeles All-Star Anthony Davis. After one of the most shocking trades in recent NBA history, Rivers sided with upset Mavs fans over losing Doncic in an animated video on social media.

Rivers posted his rant onto his X, formerly Twitter.

“In terms of fit, it doesn't really make sense for both parties. But I understand why the Lakers would just dot it,” Rivers said. “Hearing the news that they didn't even just reach out and that Dallas just reached out to them [Los Angeles] saying they would do the trade, obviously, Rob Pelinka is going to be “uh, yeah.” Even if it's a trade that doesn't make sense, you take a guy like Luka. You want to know why? He's a top-five player in the NBA.

“And I don't know if I'm doing him a service by putting him to five. Four players better than Luka, it's hard for me to even say that.”

Rivers says former Mavs superstar Doncic is in elite company alongside Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Anteotokounmpo, Oklahoma City Thunder's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, and the league's reigning MVP, Denver Nuggets' Nikola Jokic.

“This is a guy who's in the beginning stages of his prime, whereas Anthony Davis, as great of a player as he is, is in Year 13,” Rivers added. “I came in with Anthony Davis. We were drafted together here in New Orleans. Great player. Top 75 player. Hall of Famer. You book it. All of it, but where is Anthony Davis in his career right now? He's about to be 32 in his 13th year.”

Austin Rivers says Luka Doncic is a top-5 NBA talent for the Lakers

Despite labeling Mavericks center Anthony Davis a top-75 player of all-time status, for Austin Rivers, the price isn't worth losing the Lakers' newly acquired superstar Luka Doncic.

“Even when Anthony Davis was at his best, I don't know if it's better than what Luka is right now,” Rivers said. “Just being honest. Trading Luka is one of the most ridiculous things I've ever seen, and what's even worse is how it happened. You don't trade a guy like Luka without opening up the markets.”

Rivers strengthens his point by mentioning how the Utah Jazz received four future first-round picks in exchange for Defensive Player of the Year Rudy Gobert. The Mavs received one future first-round pick packaged with Davis. Rivers predicts this trade will set the Mavericks back for years.