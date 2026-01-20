Ryan Nembhard pulled off a spectacular alley-oop highlight that was reminiscent of Jason Kidd during the Dallas Mavericks' matchup against the New York Knicks on Monday night.

Nembhard is going through the rookie campaign of his NBA career with the Mavericks. He has embraced the opportunities he got in the rotation, making several starts as he secured a firm role as a spark plug off the bench.

While his scoring wasn't explosive in Dallas' game against New York, he remained active with his playmaking. That much was the case when he pulled off this play in the final minutes of the third quarter. He got the ball as he lobbed it from the half-court line, getting the pass to Moussa Cisse for the ferocious throwdown.

Ryan Nembhard lobs it to Moussa Cisse from about halfcourt! 📺 DAL/NYK on NBC and Peacock pic.twitter.com/FXOpEUEbu5 — NBA (@NBA) January 20, 2026

How Ryan Nembhard, Mavericks played against Knicks

It was an incredible highlight for Ryan Nembhard to add to his resume, helping the Mavericks embarrass the Knicks in a 114-97 blowout win.

Dallas torched New York throughout the course of the first half, leading 75-47 at halftime. The hosts failed to bounce back from their early struggles, being unable to spark a rally as the visitors' offensive firepower proved to be too much.

Five players scored in double-digits for Dallas in the win. Max Christie delivered an excellent performance with 26 points, six rebounds and two assists. He shot 9-of-13 from the field, including 8-of-10 from beyond the arc. Naji Marshall came next with 19 points and eight rebounds, Cooper Flagg had 18 points and seven rebounds, Moussa Cisse put up 15 points and nine rebounds, while Klay Thompson provided 14 points and five rebounds.

Dallas improved to an 18-26 record on the season, holding the 12th spot in the Western Conference standings. They are 3.5 games above the Utah Jazz and 5.5 games above the Sacramento Kings. However, they trail the Memphis Grizzlies by 1.5 games and Los Angeles Clippers by two games.

Rolling with three consecutive wins, the Mavericks will look forward to their next matchup. They return home as they host the Golden State Warriors on Jan. 22 at 7:30 p.m. ET.