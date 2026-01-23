DALLAS — The Dallas Mavericks defeated the Golden State Warriors on Thursday night, earning a 123-115 win at home. For Golden State, Stephen Curry was his usual self. The future Hall of Famer dropped 38 points on 14-27 shooting from the field and 8-15 shooting from beyond the arc. Mavs rookie Cooper Flagg answered with 21 points and 11 rebounds, however.

Flagg certainly had help in the game. Naji Marshall scored 30 points while Max Christie added 21 points. It was a team effort, but Flagg proved he could rise to the occasion against one of the best players to ever step foot on an NBA court.

It was an upset, as the Warriors entered the game in eighth place in the Western Conference standings, while the Mavs were 12th. That did not stop the Mavericks from getting the victory, though.

Dallas played a competitive game against a talented Golden State squad. It was close throughout as the teams went back and forth. Curry is almost 20 years older than Flagg, yet the two both looked like stars on Thursday night in Dallas.

“I thought he was good in New York and he was good here again on a minutes restriction,” head coach Jason Kidd said of Flagg. “He's trying to get his rhythm back (after previously missing time due to an injury), but I thought he was good… He started off rebounding the ball for us. When he does that, it starts our break and we can get out and run.”

The Mavs overcame a number of injury concerns in the victory. They have turned to the “next man up” mentality, and all of the sudden the team has won four consecutive contests.

The Mavericks' next game is scheduled for Saturday night against the Los Angeles Lakers, as Luka Doncic returns to Dallas to play his former team almost one year after the shocking trade.