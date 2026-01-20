On Monday evening, the Dallas Mavericks turned in one of their most impressive performances of the season with a blowout road win over the New York Knicks by a score of 114-97. Dallas was able to take full advantage of the turmoil surrounding the Knicks currently, at one point generating a chorus of boos from the Madison Square Garden crowd.

The hero of the game for Dallas was wing Max Christie, who knocked down eight three-pointers in the win.

After the game, Christie spoke on what his reaction would be if the NBA were to invite him to participate in the three-point contest at the upcoming All-Star weekend in Los Angeles.

“That’d be great. That’d be super cool. Something I definitely wouldn’t turn down. Something that would be a dream come true for me & if I get the nod, that would be amazing. If not, I’m still grateful for the season I’m having so far,” said Christie, per Mike Curtis of the Dallas Morning News on X, formerly Twitter.

Article Continues Below

Christie was the lesser talked about piece that the Mavericks got back alongside Anthony Davis in the infamous Luka Doncic trade, which is currently coming up on its one-year anniversary.

Since getting to Dallas, things have been up and down for the former Los Angeles Laker, but this year, Christie is starting to pick things up from beyond the three-point line, all while maintaining the defensive reputation that got him to be a rotational player in the NBA to begin with.

Even as the Mavericks reportedly mull a rebuild that would see them completely retool around number one overall draft pick Cooper Flagg, it seems that Christie has earned a spot as part of the long-term plans in Dallas.

The Mavericks will next take the floor on Thursday for a home game against the Golden State Warriors.