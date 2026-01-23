With the Golden State Warriors surrounded by rumors ahead of the Feb. 5 deadline, there is no doubt that the team will be a hot topic to potentially make some moves. Especially after Warriors star Jimmy Butler tore his ACL, the team could be in the driving seat to make a move, as star Stephen Curry was asked about the trade deadline.

After Golden State's 123-115 loss to the Dallas Mavericks on Thursday night, Curry would be asked about the trade deadline, though he was in no mood to talk about it extensively. In the short-term, he's looking to lead the team to a win on this current road trip.

“I’m not talking about that right now, we're just trying to win a game on the road. So, there's a lot of time before February 6, there's a lot of time before the playoffs, I don’t need (to give) any existential thoughts right now,” Curry said, according to Anthony Slater.

Steph Curry on the trade deadline: “I’m not talking about that right now…I don’t need (to give) any existential thoughts right now.” On what Kuminga can still give them: “Exactly what he did.” pic.twitter.com/NApsajkRG4 — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) January 23, 2026

Warriors' Stephen Curry on Jonathan Kuminga's impact

Warriors star Jonathan Kuminga has also been discussed in trade speculation, as his playing time has been all over the place due to injuries, though it has been reported that he requested a trade from Golden State. However, he would play in Thursday's loss, as Kuminga played nine minutes, where he scored 10 points, making all three of his field goal attempts, with two assists and two steals.

He would be out for the remainder of the game due to left knee soreness, as Curry spoke about his impact.

“With all the minutes that he was out there before he got hurt tonight, just pick and choose his spots when he got attacked,” Curry said. “You know, he made some great point-five basketball plays where he's swinging to the open man, if he has a one-on-one situation with space, you know, doing what he does to score the basketball.”

“So it's just a tribute to him, just staying ready,” Curry continued. “I know it's been a while since he played with the work that he was putting in and understanding how things have drastically changed from one game to the next. He looked good; he looked like he was comfortable out there. Hopefully, he's not out too long and can pick up where he left off.”

It remains to be seen what happens with the Warriors regarding the trade deadline.