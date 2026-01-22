The Dallas Mavericks could look to make some moves before the deadline, with the main person being Anthony Davis. Over the past few weeks, the rumors have been loud of Davis possibly getting moved, but once he suffered an injury to his left hand, all of the talk about a trade went out the window.

Teams will probably not want Davis now, especially since he's expected to miss the next five or so weeks, but there is one person who is pushing the Mavericks to trade him, and it's Rich Paul, according to ESPN's Tim McMahon.

“Rich Paul, who represents Anthony Davis, has made it clear he wants his client to be traded,” McMahon said on SportsCenter. “He believes that's in his best interest. I don't get the sense that AD is pounding on the door of the front office and saying, ‘Get me out of here.' The Mavericks are exploring the market. They're being aggressive. They're having those conversations, but they're not acting with a sense of urgency.

“They don't feel like they have to trade AD by the deadline. They don't feel like they have to trade him this summer. If Anthony Davis is on the Mavericks' roster to open camp next season, I don't think anybody in Dallas sees that as a major problem.”

Before the injury, there were a few teams that had interest in Davis, which included the Atlanta Hawks and Toronto Raptors. They've now backed off since the injury, and it looks as if Davis' trade value has taken a dip, according to NBA insider Jake Fischer.

“In recent days, both the Atlanta Hawks and Toronto Raptors — teams previously described as the most ardent Davis suitors — have been signaling that they are no longer involved in significant trade talks with the Mavericks. The interest in Davis has seemed to cool since last week's announcement that the 32-year-old will be sidelined for at least six weeks due to ligament damage in his left hand,” Fischer wrote.

At this point, it would not be a surprise if Davis were still on the Mavericks past the deadline.