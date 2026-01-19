On Monday afternoon, the Dallas Mavericks will hit the road to take on the New York Knicks in a nationally televised game as part of the league's Martin Luther King Jr. Day showcase. Both Cooper Flagg and Jalen Brunson are on the injury report for this game, both listed as questionable with ankle sprains. Here's everything we know about the injuries to Brunson and Flagg and their playing statuses for their game on Monday.

Jalen Brunson, Cooper Flagg injury status for Mavericks vs Knicks

Given their questionable designations on the injury report, there is currently some doubt as to whether or not Flagg and Brunson will be able to play on Monday afternoon. Brunson has been out for the last couple of games for the Knicks with a right ankle sprain, and New York has lost three games in a row as a result.

Meanwhile, Flagg hurt his ankle in a recent home loss to the Denver Nuggets, and is also questionable for the Knicks contest.

Joining Brunson on the injury report is Josh Hart, who recently returned from an injury of his own and is questionable for the game against the Mavericks with right ankle soreness.

For the Mavericks, Anthony Davis will remain out of the lineup, while PJ Washington will also miss this game due to personal reasons. Ryan Nembhard is listed as probable.

Overall, both the Knicks and Mavericks could use a win in this one. As previously mentioned, the Knicks have lost three games in a row, recently completing a disappointing West Coast road trip and then dropping a game at home against the Phoenix Suns.

Meanwhile, the Mavericks have been trying to stay afloat as trade rumors swirl around the team, particularly regarding Davis.

In any case, the Mavericks and Knicks are slated to tip off at 5:00 pm ET.