DALLAS — The Dallas Mavericks are dealing with a plethora of injury concerns heading into Thursday night's game against the Golden State Warriors. Kyrie Irving is among the injured Mavs, but will he return this season? Speculation has swirled about Irving's possible 2025-26 return from ACL surgery recovery. Before Thursday's game, Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd told reporters that the team's standings placement will “have nothing to do” with whether or not the future Hall of Famer plays this season.

Kidd also said Irving is in “good spirits” amid his injury recovery, but confirmed that there is still no official return timeline.

“Well there isn’t anything new, I know there’s a lot of speculation going on,” Kidd said. “But he’s working extremely hard from the rehab… Spending some time with him yesterday, he’s in good spirits, he feels great. At some point, there will be a timeline but right now there is no timeline… Don’t take this out of context, but he wants to get back, he wants to play.

“But when you’re coming back from an ACL, it’s a time thing… At some point there will be a schedule.”

Kidd later added that a schedule could be provided after the All-Star break.

There is a chance that fans will get to see Kyrie Irving play during the 2025-26 campaign regardless of whether or not the 12th place Mavericks climb the standings. With that being said, Dallas will proceed with extreme caution as Irving — who will turn 34 years old in March — works his way back from the injury.