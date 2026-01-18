The Dallas Mavericks will be taking on the New York Knicks in their next matchup, and they could be getting a key player back for the game. Cooper Flagg has missed the past two games with a left ankle sprain, but the Mavericks have been able to stay afloat, winning both games.

Still, it's good news that they could possibly get him back soon, as he was upgraded on the injury report, according to Kevin Gray Jr. of DLLS Mavs.

“Mavericks rookie Cooper Flagg has been upgraded to QUESTIONABLE (left ankle sprain) for tomorrow afternoon against the Knicks. Daniel Gafford (right ankle sprain), P.J. Washington (personal reasons) and D’Angelo Russell (illness) all have been already ruled OUT,” Gray wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

There's no doubt that the Mavericks have been better over the past few weeks with Flagg on the floor, and he's starting to process things better in his rookie season. Even head coach Jason Kidd knows that having Flagg on the floor makes a difference, especially in clutch games.

“When you have Cooper Flagg, it makes clutch games a little bit easier,” Kidd said to reporters pregame. “Just understanding we practice these moments in practice… In some of these close games, we've been able to have success, but some of them we've lost. Both scenarios we can learn from.”

With the several injuries that the Mavericks have dealt with during the season, Flagg has had to grow up maybe quicker than he expected. At the beginning of the season, he was playing point guard, which is not his normal position, but he still handled it like a pro. Once Kidd moved him back to being less on the ball, he started to flourish, and he looks like the player everyone expected in his first season in the league.