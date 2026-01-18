DALLAS — The Dallas Mavericks defeated the Utah Jazz on Saturday, earning a 138-120 victory. Klay Thompson, who surpassed 17,000 career points during the game, led the way with 23 points on 7-12 shooting from the field and 6-11 shooting from beyond the arc.

“My mindset is to try and get open and get my shoulders square and let it fly,” Klay Thompson said of his mindset that leads to success. pic.twitter.com/28QzC16HuH — Joey Mistretta (@JoeyMistretta_) January 18, 2026

“My mindset is to try and get open and get my shoulders square and let it fly,” Thompson told reporters following the win. “When I do that, I shoot with confidence, it usually goes in. Got on a little heater at the end of that second quarter, felt great. 23 points in 20 minutes is pretty good, so carry that same flow into New York City.”

Thompson struggled to begin the season, but he's played at a much higher level since moving to the bench. The idea of the future Hall of Famer coming off the bench seemed unlikely when the season started, but Jason Kidd's decision has surprisingly helped Thompson.

“I think right now he is shooting the ball at a very high level for us,” Kidd said of Thompson. “Just his gravity helps his teammates too because it gives them space to do what they have to.”

Thompson trade rumors have continued to swirl. Nothing is guaranteed to occur, though. Thompson is certainly improving his trade value with performances like the one he had on Saturday, however.

Whether he gets traded or not, Klay Thompson will look to have a strong second half of the 2025-26 campaign.

The Mavs' next game is scheduled for Monday night in New York against the Knicks. Dallas will then return home for games against the Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Lakers.