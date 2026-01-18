The Dallas Mavericks came into their game against the Utah Jazz on Saturday looking to add to their current two-game win streak. During pregame warmups, Mavericks veteran Klay Thompson appeared to be ready to go as he wowed onlooking fans with a crazy shot.

Klay Thompson hits a HORSE shot pregame as the Mavs get set to take on the Jazz at home 🏀 (via @JoeyMistretta_) pic.twitter.com/UXOwtQx8iM — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) January 17, 2026

Klay Thompson took a sweeping hook shot from 3-point range in the corner during Mavericks’ warmups that found nothing but the bottom of the net. In a season that’s been anything but easy for the Mavericks, they’ll need effort like that from Thompson in order to continue the win streak.

The Mavericks came into the game at 17-26 and in 12th place in the Western Conference standings. Star big man Anthony Davis is currently sidelined due to a hand injury. But amid the struggles, Thompson has been a steady hand for the Mavericks for the most part as he adjusts to a reserve role.

He’s appeared in a total of 39 games so far this season, including eight starts, at a little over 22 minutes per game. He’s been averaging 11.7 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.4 assists with splits of 38.4 percent shooting from the field, 37 percent shooting from the 3-point line and 71.4 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

The No. 11 overall pick in the 2011 NBA Draft, Thompson is now in his 13th season in the league. He was sidelined for the entirety of the 2019-20 and 2020-21 seasons as he recovered from both an ACL and an Achilles injury.

This is Thompson’s second season with the Mavericks after signing with the team as a free agent in the 2024 offseason. Prior to that, he had spent his whole career with the Golden State Warriors. Thompson was a driving force behind the Warriors’ four championships in 2015, 2017, 2018 and 2022. He joined the Mavericks as they were coming off a Finals appearance, but the bewildering trade of Luka Doncic changed the entire trajectory of the franchise.