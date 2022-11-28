Published November 28, 2022

By Sam DiGiovanni · 2 min read

If one thing is clear about the Dallas Mavericks roster, it’s that it is far too dependent on Luka Doncic. The superstar has been handling a massive workload to carry the offense and could use more ball handlers around him. The Mavs are trying to partly alleviate his burden by signing Kemba Walker.

According to NBA insider Marc Stein, the Mavs are “in advanced talks” to sign the 32-year-old Walker. Shams Charania of The Athletic confirmed Stein’s report and added that Dallas plans to waive Facundo Campazzo to make room for the four-time All-Star.

Last season with the New York Knicks, Walker played in just 37 games and averaged 11.6 points, 3.5 assists and 3.0 rebounds while shooting 40.3 percent from the field. He didn’t last long with the Knicks after signing a two-year deal and was offloaded in a trade to the Detroit Pistons this past offseason.

Walker will not be an instant remedy for the Mavs but he could prove to be useful if surrounded by the right players. Injuries have zapped him of the springy, quick play style he had in his prime. Still, taking a flyer on him could prove to be helpful if his legs have recovered and/or he can help them with their shooting struggles.

The Mavs are currently 9-10 and have the 12th-best offense in the league despite Doncic playing some of the best basketball of his career. In Walker, they hope to bring in another offensive creator to help him and the team.