Published November 26, 2022

By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic has made a tremendous leap defensively this 2022-23 season. He remains the offensive juggernaut that he is, only further elevating his game by addressing the biggest weakness that his critics often throw at him.

Doncic knows very well that his detractors won’t go out publicly to point out his improvement. However, he doesn’t care, emphasizing that what matters to him is he has made a significant step forward and that he is no longer a defensive liability to the Mavs unlike in years past.

“People are not going to admit it, but I think this year I’ve really taken a big step. I don’t need people to believe; I believe in myself. I think I’ve been playing defense way better than the first four years and I think I’ve taken a huge step forward,” Doncic said, per Brad Townsend of the Dallas Morning News.

Luka Doncic definitely has the right mentality here. The haters will keep hating all they want, and the only way to shut them down is by showing them his improved play. The fact that the criticisms are coming less and less means that what he’s doing is working. The 23-year-old playmaker is currently among the league’s top steals getter with 1.8 per contest.

Of course a lot of work needs to be done to help the Mavs become a championship contender, but it’s certainly nice to see the Slovenian wonderboy lead by example. If Doncic keeps taking his game to the next level, the Mavs will continue to move forward as well.