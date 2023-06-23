The Dallas Mavericks are not yet done making deals. Apparently, they are looking to make another trade using the trade exception they recently got.

Dallas traded down by two spots in the 2023 NBA Draft, sending Davis Bertans and the no. 10 pick to the Oklahoma City Thunder for the no. 12 pick and a $17 million traded player exception. Now according to the latest reports, the Mavs are hoping to use that TPE to acquire another player or a current or future pick, per Shams Charania of The Athletic.

The Mavericks are active in the trade marketplace to use their new $17M exception to acquire a player and a current/future pick, sources said. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 23, 2023

The Mavs used the no. 12 pick to take Duke big man Dereck Lively II. Dallas really needed someone who can anchor the frontcourt, so it was a pick that made sense for the franchise. It remains to be see, however, if they will look to acquire another big man in a bid to boost that area of the floor.

Dallas also has a glaring need for shooters, which can be a priority for the team now that they have someone who can help them inside the paint. It remains to be seen which targets could be available for Dallas, though the $17 million trade exception can certainly go a long way.

While Mark Cuban and co. were unable to acquire Clint Capela or Jarrett Allen after being heavily linked with the two big men in the buildup of the draft, they certainly took a step in the right direction by dumping Bertans' salary and getting a solid frontcourt addition through the draft in the process.