Mavs rookie Dereck Lively II has been outstanding so far this season and he is putting his name in the ROY conversation

The Dallas Mavericks have been one of the best teams in the NBA to start the 2023-24 season. They're currently 8-3 and in third place in the Western Conference. Last season, they missed the playoffs after trading for Kyrie Irving, but getting that lottery pick was a blessing in disguise for them. That enabled the Mavs to draft Dereck Lively II who has been one of the top rookies in the league this season. Against the Wizards on Wednesday, Lively pulled off a feat that placed him among the NBA's top rookies as per StatMuse.

Dereck Lively has been the Mavs starting center this season and he's definitely entered his name in the NBA's Rookie of the Year Award race. Against the Wizards, he finished with 17 points, nine rebounds and two blocked shots while shooting 7-8 from the field. He ranks among the top five in rookies this season for rebounds and blocked shots.

Lively has started in nine of the Mavs first ten games and he's been playing a little over 24 minutes per game. He's been averaging 8.3 points per game, 6.9 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 1.0 blocked shots with splits of 70.6 percent shooting from the field and 57.9 percent shooting from the free throw line.

When the Irving trade happened, there were questions about the fit between him and Luka Doncic. It's safe to say that those questions have been answered. And now, it appears as if the Mavs have found their center of the future. Lively had a so-so season at Duke last year but he is thriving in the NBA so far.