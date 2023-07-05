Dallas Mavericks fans couldn't hold back their delight after GM Nico Harrison pulled off a sign-and-trade deal to land Grant Williams.

It's actually a three-team sign-and-trade, with the Mavs acquiring Williams from the Boston Celtics through the help of the San Antonio Spurs. The Spurs are getting Reggie Bullock and an unprotected pick swap with Dallas in 2030, while the Celtics are receiving multiple second-round picks.

The Mavs are signing Williams as well on a four-year, $53 million deal, ensuring that there will be some continuity for the team as they try to build a contender around Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving.

Sure enough, Mavs fans are ecstatic to see the move. Adding wing depth has been one of the Mavs' biggest priorities this offseason aside from getting another big man, and they made sure to address that with the Williams trade.

“Love this for the Mavericks. They've had a really good offseason. Lively, Prosper in the draft. Curry, Williams, Exum through signings and trades. Thybulle offer sheet too. All great fits with Luka and Kyrie,” Kevin O'Connor of The Ringer wrote.

“Look at Nico and company work. Was starting to think Dallas might strike out in the RFA market,” Michael Mulford of Sports Illustrated's Fan Nation shared.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“Nice bounce-back offseason for the Mavs. Not sure it's enough still, but they're definitely going to be better than they were last season,” Christian Rivas of Fox Sports furthered.

Here are more reactions to Dallas' deal with Williams:

“Mavs don’t Play Defense” – Drafted Derek Lively

– Drafted Oliver- Maxence Prosper

– Signed Seth Curry

– Signed Richaun Holmes

– Signed Mattise Thybulle

– Traded For Grant Williams pic.twitter.com/rJjXL2EUh6 — J.Bolt⚡️ (@TrolledByStroud) July 5, 2023

Grant Williams to the Mavs is not that bad good defender nice shot pic.twitter.com/IZagdLLgAA — Black Outside ✭ (@All_Cake88) July 5, 2023

It remains to be seen what's next for the Mavs. The team is still pursuing Matisse Thybulle, and if they can land the 3-and-D wing, it will be a massive success for them. Of course they can't forget about adding a starting-caliber big man, though it's easy to believe in the front office now after all the moves they have made.