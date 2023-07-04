When the Dallas Mavericks traded for Richaun Holmes during the 2023 NBA Draft, there were expectations he would be staying with the team and serve as a starter or a backup should Dallas find a better starting-caliber center. While that is still the likeliest scenario, it's worth noting that the Mavs are reportedly also exploring potential trades for him.

According to the latest reports, Holmes, Tim Hardaway Jr. and JaVale McGee are the three players under contract who the Mavs are trying to move this offseason, per Tim Cato of The Athletic. While THJ and McGee's futures with the team have long been in question as Dallas tries to build a contender around Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving, Holmes' inclusion is certainly quite the surprise.

“There are three more players under contract — Tim Hardaway Jr., JaVale McGee, and Richaun Holmes — who Dallas is attempting to trade. Holmes is the likeliest of the three to stick around, while Hardaway and McGee can’t be on Dallas’ roster if the front office wants to conclude its offseason in the way they envisioned,” Cato wrote in his report.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The Mavs are still looking for a wing defender and a starting-caliber center after re-signing Kyrie Irving and Dwight Powell, and bringing in guards Seth Curry and Dante Exum. Considering the latest reports, it seems Dallas is still not convinced Holmes can be the guy at the center to get them over the hump.

Holmes averaged 3.1 points, 1.9 rebounds and 0.3 blocks per game in his limited role with the Sacramento Kings in 2022-23. However, when he had the opportunity to start and played heavy minutes in 2020-23, he put up 14.2 points, 8.3 rebounds and 1.6 blocks.

If the Mavs are unable to find the starting center they are looking for, they might want to give Holmes a chance and see if he'll fit well alongside Luka and Kyrie.